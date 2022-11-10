3, including 1 BJP Councillor, to join TMC

KOLKATA: With three Councillors set to join Trinamool Congress (TMC), the ruling party will now have the total control over Bhadreshwar Municipality by occupying 22 out of 22 seats in the civic body.



Sabita Behera, BJP Councillor of Ward 6 and two Independent Councillors, Pradip Chowdhury and Ranju Roy, will join Trinamool Congress on Friday.

The joining ceremony will be conducted by Trinamool leader and minister Indranil Sen, who is also the local MLA.

The programme will be held at the Cooperative Math, Gate Bazaar, Bhadreshwar.

Sen said the three councillors had kept in touch with him since the results of the municipal election had been declared in 2021.

The Councillors said they had decided to join Trinamool Congress as they wanted to be part of the development schemes taken up by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for state's progress.