25 hurt after two buses collide head-on in East Burdwan

Kolkata: Around 25 passengers were injured after a head-on collision took place between two buses due to dense fog at Bhatar in East Burdwan on Thursday morning.



The injured were rushed to Bhatar rural hospital.

Some of them were discharged after necessary treatment.

The rest were shifted to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital later.

According to sources, a bus was heading towards Katwa from Burdwan town along the Burdwan-Katwa road on Thursday morning. At the same time, another bus was going towards Burdwan town from Katwa.

Around 6:30 am, near Belenda village in Bhatar, the driver of the Katwa-bound bus lost control and shifted to the opposite lane.

As a result, the Burdwan-bound which was moving on the right lane collided with the other bus.

The driver of the Burdwan-bound bus got stuck inside the cabin whereas the driver of the other bus managed to flee just before the collision.

Later fire brigade personnel arrived. They had to cut through the bus to rescue the driver.

It is being alleged that the driver of the Katwa-bound bus was driving recklessly amid dense fog despite the passengers requesting him to be cautious.