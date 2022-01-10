24,287 new cases; at 1.13% fatality rate lower from previous waves

Kolkata: The number of daily Covid infected cases has reached 24,287 in the state on Sunday but the severity among the infected cases has declined compared to the previous wave.



As a result, the hospital admission and fatality rate in the state much lesser compared to that of the last wave, suggest health department data. A very few those getting admitted to various health establishments are requiring oxygen support this time while during the previous waves, patients in large number required oxygen support. In May last year, the daily infection touched 20,000 mark but the daily fatality reached over 100 during that time. But now the daily fatality remain below 20.

The fatality rate in Bengal on Sunday stood at 1.13 per cent.

Bengal registered 18,802 new Covid cases on Saturday. The positivity rate in the state has gone up to 33.89 per cent on Sunday from what stood at 26.34 on Saturday. The total active Covid cases in Bengal so far stand at 78,111. Kolkata has seen 8,712 new Covid cases on Sunday taking the total number of infected cases in the city 3,87,191 out of which 3,50,230 patients have been released from the hospitals so far. North 24-Parganas has seen 5,053 new cases and the total cases has so far gone up to 3,57,778 infected cases till Sunday out of which 3,38,500 patients have been released. South 24-Parganas has seen 1,034 new cases on Sunday, Hooghly 1,276, Howrah 1,742, Darjeeling 319, Nadia 605.

The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 17,55,046 on Sunday out of which 16,57,034 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered. The number of Covid fatalities however dropped to 18 on Sunday from 19 on Saturday.

The total death toll has gone up to 19,901 till Sunday.

Around 71,664 samples were tested across the state on Sunday. State has so far carried out 2,18,74,205 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 62:38 on Sunday.

Kolkata has registered 5 deaths in the past 24 hours while North 24-Parganas has seen 6 deaths, South 24-Parganas and Howrah 2 each, Hooghly 1, East Midnapore 1 and South Dinajpur 1. State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 10,28,204 people so far out of which 1,678 were given consultation in the past 24 hours.

Around 627 people have been given tele-psychological counseling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counseling to 4,71,371 on Sunday.