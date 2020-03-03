2 girls molested in Kolkata''s Haridevpur, accused thrashed by locals: Police
Kolkata: Two girls were molested by their neighbour in south Kolkata's Haridevpur area after the man, who is in his 60s, lured them to his house, police said on Tuesday.
The incident happened on Sunday evening after the man lured the two friends, one 7 years old and another 10 years, to his shanty, promising them sugarcane juice, police said.
He was caught by the mother of one of the girls from the spot, but managed to flee and then hid inside a nearby drain, they said.
The accused was caught again by locals on Monday and was handed over to the police. He was thrashed by women of the area, said a police officer, adding that he has been admitted to a hospital with injuries.
The man has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and further investigations are underway, he said.
