194 Covid cases in 24 hrs, Kolkata registers 49 fresh cases in a day

Kolkata: Bengal on Friday witnessed lowest Covid infected cases in a single day ever since the curve went up. Around 194 fresh cases were detected across Bengal in the past 24 hours.



Around 5,70,981 Covid cases have been reported in the state so far, out of which as many as 5,55,788 patients have already been released from various hospitals. Around 297 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours.

Bengal has so far carried out 81,04,339 Covid sample tests till Friday out of which 23,167 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Bengal has seen the highest recovery rate on Friday as the figure reached 97.34 percent. The percentage of positive cases out of samples tested dropped to 7.05 on Friday.

Two people died of Covid in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 10,201. Kolkata and North 24-Parganas each have seen one death in the past 24 hours. Around 3,080 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas lost 2,486 people so far. Kolkata saw 49 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,28,089. North 24-Parganas had so far seen a total of 1,22,030 out of which 48 were found positive in the past 24 hours.

South 24-Parganas has registered 7 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up to 37,009. Hooghly witnessed 12 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,472. Howrah has so far registered a total of 35,573 Covid cases so far out of which 5 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

There are still around 200 safe homes operational across the state. The total number of beds in Safe Homes stands at 11,507. Around 9 patients are currently staying in Safe Homes. The total number of people currently in home quarantine is 57,825. Around 13,66,515 have been released from home quarantine so far. Around 69 dedicated Covid hospitals are still functional in the state with 8,727 earmarked beds are still dedicated for Covid treatment. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds stood at 4.18 on Friday.