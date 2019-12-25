1,726 held in Kolkata, nearby areas on Christmas Eve: Top cop

Kolkata: As many as 1,726 people were apprehended in the city and its adjoining areas for allegedly flouting law on Christmas Eve, a top police officer said on Wednesday.



Of the 1726, 143 were arrested under non-bailable warrants, he said.

While 558 were nabbed for disorderly conduct, nine were taken into custody for gambling, 262 for triple-riding on two-wheelers and 496 for riding bikes without helmets, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Murli Dhar Sharma told PTI.

At least 106 have been apprehended for drunk driving and 66 people for rash driving, he said.

Also, a total of 86 people were taken into preventive custody, Sharma added.

Elaborate security arrangements have put in place in and around the city as well as areas bordering West Bengal to avert any attempt to disrupt normal life during Christmas and New Year festivities, police sources said.