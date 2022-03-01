12-hour bandh called by BJP fails to evoke response across all districts

Kolkata: The 12-hour bandh called by the BJP to protest against the alleged violence in the municipal election failed to have any impact in the state on Monday.



Life in the city and district was normal. The central, state-run and private offices functioned normally. Classes were held in schools, colleges and universities. The shops and markets were open and state-run and private buses plied as usual. The trains, including long distance, local trains and metro railway functioned normally.

The saffron party tried to create trouble in some areas but police intervened and cleared the road. The state leaders as well as the rank and file of BJP questioned why the bandh was called without any preparation. It was learnt that when the leaders and workers were busy conducting the municipal election on Sunday, the bandh was called following a virtual meeting between Amit Malviya, state president Sukanta Majumdar and general-secretary (organisation) Amitava Chakraborty. No discussion was held with other leaders. Even the party's national vice-president and former state president Dilip Ghosh was kept in the dark about the bandh.

Suvendu Adhikari on Monday requested the party supporters at Nandigram to withdraw the roadblock as many people had been inconvenienced. Kalyan Chowbey was arrested after he along with his party workers sat on the railway track at Ultadanga railway station. They set some tyres on fire causing disruption in railway services. The fire brigade put out the flame and train service was restored.

Thirty people who had come to sit for the examination at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research in Sector V in Salt Lake could not appear for the test as they had turned up late due to the bandh. Sajal Ghosh, BJP councillor was arrested after he tried to block the road. Party leader Meena Devi Purohit was also detained from Posta.