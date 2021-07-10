11-year-old suffers burn injuries at Cal National Medical College & Hospital

Kolkata: An 11-day-old infant allegedly suffered burn injuries due to some technical glitches in the warmer of the SNCU at the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital. The incident happened on Friday afternoon. The family members of the infant staged a demonstration in front of the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) triggering tension inside the hospital.



The authorities said no negligence has been found on part of any of the staff members. They also added that there was a technical glitch and the temperature rose because of that. The patient's condition is now stable.

In another development, SSKM Hospital has given a fresh lease of life to a 28-day-old baby from Murshidabad's Jangipur by removing a nose pin from his respiratory tract. The patient's health condition is stated to be stable. The victim had accidentally swallowed the nose pin.