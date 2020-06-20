11 new COVID-19 fatalities in Bengal take death toll to 529; total tally of cases 13,090
Kolkata: West Bengal on Friday reported 11 coronavirus-related fatalities taking the death toll to 529, while the total tally of cases rose to 13,090 with 355 new instances of COVID-19 infection, a bulletin released by the state health department said.
Of the 11 deaths, nine were "due to co-morbidities where COVID-19 was incidental", it said.
In 24 hours, 302 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease. The recovery rate in the state stood at 55.79, the bulletin stated, adding 3.8 lakh swab samples have been tested so far.
Among the new cases, 131 were from Kolkata, 57 from neighbouring Howrah, 52 from North 24 Parganas and 32 from South 24 Parganas districts, it said.
Thirteen new cases were reported from Malda, 12 from Nadia, 11 from Hooghly, eight from Darjeeling, seven from Bankura, six from Paschim Medinipur, four each from Dakshin Dinajpur, Purba Burdwan and Jalpaiguri, three each from Purba Medinipur, Birbhum and Coochbehar.
Two cases each were reported from Kalimpong and Murshidabad and one from Uttar Dinajpur, according to the bulletin.
