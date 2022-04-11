1 more held in Rampurhat arson case

KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested another man in connection with the Bogtui arson case in Rampurhat on Sunday.

The accused man, identified as Samir Sheikh, will be produced at the local court on Monday with an appeal for CBI remand.

According to sources, after questioning several eyewitnesses of the incident of setting the houses on fire on March 21 night, sleuths picked up the father-in-law of Lalan Sheikh, who is still absconding. Sheikh was interrogated initially. When several ambiguities were found in his statement, CBI officials arrested him. After he was arrested, Samir fell sick and he was rushed to Rampurhat hospital. Later he was released after necessary treatment.