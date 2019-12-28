This is how Sushant Singh bagged his role in 'Rangbaaz Phirse'

Actor Sushant Singh, who is playing a pivotal role in the gangster web series 'Rangbaaz Phirse', says his moustache played an important role in helping him bag his digital debut.

"In my initial days, I played characters that would have a moustache and there were times when directors would cast me not only because of my acting skill but also because of my moustache. They used to say that I look the part. Since the story of 'Rangbaaz Phirse' is set in Rajashtan, even in this one, my moustache played the catalyst to pass the look. Actually, my overall salt-n-pepper look (helped me). It was a natural look when I went to meet the director of the show Sachin (Pathak), to hear the script. The moment they saw me, they were like, 'yehi look rahega aapke character ka'.

When they sent me a few episodes to read, I was so excited because it is a really meaty role!"

The new season of 'Rangbaaz Phirse' has been streaming on the OTT platform ZEE5 from December 20, and features Sharad Kelkar, Jimmy Shergill, Gul Panag, and Harsh Chhaya among others.

"Being a part of a gangster story is nothing new to me but this character of Jairam Godara was (special) because it is multilayered. The friendship between Jairam and Amarpal Singh (Jimmy's character) was very interesting. Despite the caste and community difference, his friendship with Amarpal Singh stays strong until one situation comes and things get complicated," said the actor, who recently hit the headlines on being asked to step down as host of the popular crime show 'Savdhaan India' a day after he participated in an anti-CAA rally in Mumbai.

So, did he carry home anything after playing the character of Jairam in the series?

"It's been 20 years that I have been acting, so usually there is no hangover even after playing any character for long, but at times in the mind, things shift. For example, the character of Sukhdev in 'The Legend Of Bhagat Singh' changed something in me. In this show, the value of friendship is something that resonated with me," he signed off.

In Bollywood, Sushant has been seen in films such as Satya, Lakshya, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Rakhta Charitra I, Yeh Saali Zindagi, and Lipstick Under My Burkha, among others.