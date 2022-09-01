Rakhi Singh is the winner of 'Mrs India Galaxy 2022'

On August 29, the grand finale of India's most prominent pageant, 'Mrs India Galaxy' was held in New Delhi. From 30,000 applicants, 60 married women were selected as finalists through online auditions from all across the country. Grooming and training sessions were held online for nearly two months. The pageant week comprised of intensive training sessions on ramp walk and much more. There were rounds on culture, talent and presentation about a social problem.

The colossal event witnessed the presence of many shining celebrities and personalities namely Mrs Universe Arab Asia 2016's Anupama Sharma, Mrs Universe 2019 III's Amita Panda, actors Saurabbh Roy and Sunny Sachdeva and others.

From Kolkata, Rakhi Singh bagged the award of 'Mrs India Galaxy 2022', 'Mrs Social Icon Award' and was also awarded 'Diamond Award for Outstanding Achievement and Goodness Ambassador' at the grand finale of the national pageant.

Organised by 'Vibrant Concepts', the show's director, Gagandeep Kapoor, said that every step towards self-improvement counts and shall be cherished.

With the support of her family, Rakhi was thankful for the opportunity to undergo such a transformation. As a social worker, homemaker, a graduate in Economics from Bhagalpur University and an MBA in marketing and finance from IMT Ghaziabad, she was appreciated by the judges for her presence of mind, intelligence and compassion towards other people as her attitude and demeanour in tackling various issues are exemplary. She could rightly be called an embodiment of women's empowerment.

The show's director and chief mentor, Ginny Kapoor, said, "Indian women have great potential and can achieve great heights if given the right training and exposure. The transformational journey at the pageant helps break the barriers in mind and helps cultivate a new vision."