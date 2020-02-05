Jewellery guide according to your face shape

Choosing the right jewellery styles according to your face plays an important role in enhancing your overall look. Jwellery expert shares insight into what are the ideal jewellery choices depending upon different face shapes.

Oval faces

The oval face is soft and curved, with an equal distance from the hairline to the eyebrow and from the eyebrow to the chin.

Necklaces : Oval faces can wear almost any shape or style of necklace, provided the design is in proportion to the individual body shape. For example if you have a long neck, choker will be good choice and low-hanging necklaces with drops accent a low-cut neckline. The oval faces are best accented by soft curving shapes such as pearls, ribbon, open link chain and more.

Earrings: Can wear almost any shape or style of earring, if the designs are in proportion to her face. Avoid styles that are overly long, as they will lengthen the oval face. To minimize a thin oval face or a too-long nose, use styles that creep up the ear or have wings that sweep upward.

The Round Face

The round face is soft and curved, with an equal distance all around. The nose is a central point for this face shape

Necklaces: Longer, looping necklaces draw the eyes down and lengthen the look of the face. One should go for large focal components which create a V'. Avoid chokers, collar and princess lengths, since they shorten the neck.

Earrings: Ideal is wearing long, vertical styles – especially dangles, drops, narrow chandeliers and ear threads. Any styles that draw attention to a strong vertical line will be flattering. The Oblong face

The oblong/rectangular face is longer than it is wide – the width of the face at the forehead, cheekbones and chin are the same or almost the same.

Necklaces: Short necklaces reduce the appearance of lengths of the oblong/rectangular face. Choker, collar and princess lengths are ideal Circular neckwires and necklaces without heavy components are another option for them.

Earrings: It is ideal to wear large, bold styles – especially large post styles and wide chandeliers with colour, movement and drama.

The Square face

The square face has a strong jaw line – the distance from the top of the face to the chin matches the width of the face.

Necklaces: Square faces need necklaces with length and curves to soften the strong jaw line. Choose pendants or focal components with curves and swirls to counter the strong angular elements of the jaw.

Earrings: Ideal for wearing large oval hoops, long drop and narrow chandelier earrings.

The Heart-Shaped (Inverted Triangle) face

The heart-shaped face has a wide brow and narrow chin. In addition, the width of the face at the forehead and cheekbones is greater than the width at the chin.

Necklaces: Heart-shaped faces need short necklaces with curves to reduce the appearance of length in the jawline and diminishes the sharp point of the chin. A bold pendant on a short necklace creates a visual stop directly under the chin, shortening the look of the face.

Earrings: Dangling earrings will help to reduce the angles around the chin and makes it more rounded. Teardrop and Chandelier earrings are also suitable for this shape. One should avoid wearing slim drop earrings as this focuses attention to the chin.