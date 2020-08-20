Is It Possible to Boost Innovation Through Office Design?

Our future growth relies on competitiveness, innovation, skills and productivity. Which in turn rely on how well we're able to create our office design to better suit the needs of workers and imbue a sense of innovation and creativity in them.



Innovation demands a creative mind that can imagine and bring to life out of the box ideas. However, in traditional workspaces, inducing a sense of freedom to think in such ways can be difficult. In fact, the office environment is often looked over when considering options that may help boost work efficiency and business innovation.

For example, the workplace environment can be changed by utilising bright colours, creating an inclusive aesthetic in its design and improving upon the functionality of office furnitures among others.

Huddle Rooms: These rooms should be created keeping in mind an intimate space that minimises noise and distraction. Although such a feature is easily available in coworking spaces, enterprises with standalone offices must create huddle rooms where employees can have creative dialogues, collaborate inter-departmentally and interact as a team without fuss.

Such huddle rooms not only induce a dose of spontaneity, minimum noise distraction and creative dialogues among workers, it also encourages brainstorming sessions and debates over innovative ideas. Moreover, such spaces can also be used as a break room to allow workers to relax and reenergize. This helps in increasing productivity which further improves the flow of the creative and innovative juices.

Space Planning: Has it ever happened that you have lost your chain of thought in a conversation in crowded places teeming with people? Our mind functions on the same lines when it comes to innovative and creative ideas. And since our mind is simply an extension of our environment and the tools we are provided, it's absolutely necessary that office designs give some thought to space planning and the office furniture.

Office designs that incorporate efficient space planning and ensure a free flow of staff movement also give way to free flowing innovative ideas. In fact, the use of multi-purpose furniture in an office design for example, comfortable lounge furnitures may spark many brainstorming sessions amongst the users, even while they are on a break.

Also, concepts like social distancing will be imposing a new series of furniture design for workplaces. A paradigm shift such as this which was first pioneered by Fursys - a Korean brand - right after the lockdown was imposed. Safe to say, they have even launched a new series (Square Series) of office furniture that completely focuses on how to optimise productivity and ease of work.

Bring in Natural Light: Poor lighting in workspaces can lead to undue strain on the eyes, headaches, stress, fatigue and other such health problems. Moreover, traditional offices filled with artificial light emitted from tube lights can seem mundane on a daily basis.

On the other hand, however, ample natural light in the workspaces has been known to psychologically induce a productive mindset that may lead to innovative and creative ideas.

Make Use of Every Inch of Space: For companies that would like to make the most of the smallest of spaces, it is crucial that they think about every room's intent. Different environments are conducive to creative and innovative thinking as mentioned in previous points.

For example, the pantry can be used as impromptu meeting areas with the addition of small work desks and chairs. Basically, the entire space can be used as a cafe instead of a kitchen. This will workers have creative and innovative discussions even while they are on a break from work.

(Inputs By- Ashish Aggarwal, CEO of Indo Innovations)