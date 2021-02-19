India gets its first fully Hindi domain website, Tech entrepreneur Vinay Murarka talks about the idea behind it

Tech Entrepreneur Vinay Murarka's initiative of launching India's first and only compeletely Hindi website is winning him appreciation from across the country. The website "https://मेरा.भारत", launched under the supervision of Mr. Murarka, founder of V2 Technosys, not only has its content in Hindi but also its domain name.



Talking about the USP and idea behind this website, Vinay said, "The USP of this website is its domain name. No other Indian website has a Hindi domain yet. The aim behind creating a website like this was to promote India's national language Hindi and support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of 'Vocal for Local'."



The website has news related to tour and travel, history, religion, states and policies. Vinay is also associated with Laughing Colours, TaxGuru, Business Upturn & many other online & offline organisations. He is one of the members in ICANN NBG Panel from India.



He also runs a website 'bookyour.in', where one can book domains in any local language of their choice – Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Odia, Tamil and many more. Bookyour.in is accredited registrar for '.in' and '.भारत' domains, appointed by National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI).

