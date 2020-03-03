IIT Guwahati to train young professional in AI

There have been fast-paced advancements in Artificial Intelligence and related technologies, which has led to AI applications being used in everyday life. Automated customer support systems, chatbots, and personalised shopping experience with product recommendations are common examples.



India is expected to see 1.5 lakh new job openings in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and related fields this year, which is an increase of about 62% from last year, according to a recent report. People who currently possess relevant skills in Artificial Intelligence and who are fit for a job in Artificial Intelligence are quite less.

India has set a target to become a $5 trillion economy by 2025 and as per a report released at IAMAI India Digital Summit, India can achieve the target by using automation technologies such as, artificial Intelligence, natural language processing and machine learning that will drive increased efficiencies and new jobs resulting in economic growth in the next few years.

Kris Gopala Krishnan, co-founder Axilor Ventures and former executive vice chairman of lnfosys, said emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning would impact the Indian economy like the $177 Billion IT services sector.

The IT services sector veteran said use of AI and ML in industries and every aspect of life would significantly increase the use of these technologies, and it could form up to 40% of the government's estimated $1 trillion digital economy in the next 20-30 years.

"If I look back and see the introduction of digital computers in India, the best example is the IT services industry, which is today $177 billion and around 4 million people employed. It had a significant impact and AI and ML will have a similar significant impact," said Gopala Krishnan, the chairman of India Innovation Summit organised by industry body Cll.

To meet the massive demand for AI & ML engineers in the market

