Home remedies for chapped lips

Chapped or dark lips can break your look. UV rays, too much coffee, unexpected allergies, smoking, caffeine and hormonal imbalances or vitamin B2 deficiency in our body leads dryness or chapped lips.

Once you identify the triggers causing the obvious dryness, you can work on treating your lips, armed with a handful of kitchen ingredients and consistency.

Here are some natural remedies that could help you get rid of chapped lips:

Aloe Vera: Aloe Vera gel is very hydrating as it contains vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory that rehydrate damaged skin.

Coconut oil: Coconut oil combats inflammation and is an emollient. Ideal to soothe and soften the skin.

Honey: It is highly moisturising. Honey also contains antioxidants and antibacterial properties, which help prevent infections from developing in extremely dry or cracked lips.

Cucumber: It can gently moisturize the lips and may contain vitamins and minerals that could improve the lips' appearance.

Green tea: Rich in antioxidants and minerals, Green tea contains polyphenols, which reduce inflammation. Soak a bag of green tea in warm water and gently rub it over the lips to soften and remove excess dry skin. This technique is gentler than traditional exfoliation.

Some scrubs that can help

Mix turmeric or haldi and milk, leave it on for about two to three minutes and wash it off. Then, apply some lip balm and leave.

Apply a mixture of lemon juice, sugar and scrub your lips twice a week.

Rose petals: Soak rose petals overnight and grind it the next day with a little bit of milk and apply it as a mask on your lips, works better when you apply it overnight.