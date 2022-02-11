DoubleTree, by Hilton Gurugram, Baani Square, presents 'Crafted with Love', a Valentine-themed dining experience to all looking for an ideal venue to celebrate Valentine's Day. Enjoy a widespread buffet dinner perfected by a themed décor and live entertainment at Glasshouse restaurant. The menu will feature tempting starters, delicious soups, exotic salad selection, live stations, Indian and International selection of main course and desserts.

Venue: Glasshouse restaurant; DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram, Baani Square

Timings:

7 pm to 11 pm

Price:

Rs 5000 plus taxes per couple

Contact Number: 9711216466