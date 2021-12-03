Connecting the beauty of sculptures with man, nature

In collaboration with 'Delhi Arts Society', 'India International Centre' (IIC) has organised a brand-new exhibition of contemporary installations and sculptures, titled 'iSculpt for Delhi'.



To be on display till December 18, several works have been put on view by artists Satish Gupta, Neeraj Gupta, Seema Kohli, Keshari Nanda, Atul Sinha and many more.

Split into contemporary installations and sculptures, 'iSculpt for Delhi' has seamlessly occupied the Gandhi King Plaza at IIC, being its own diverse ecosystem.

Now in its third chapter, 'iSculpt' is a revolution in public exhibitions because it is the fourth time that artists have been allowed a free run-in terms of material and experimentation.

Neeraj Gupta, President of 'Delhi Arts Society' stated, "It is particularly important at a time when discussion on taking artworks beyond galleries is going on all over the world. Art can be expressed in any medium."

The most imperative work in the show belongs to artist/sculptor Neeraj Gupta. 'Heaven and Earth' is a large elephant that has been placed at the 'IIC Entrance'. It is a mascot calling out the beauty and strength of gentle giants, as well as their endangered species status now all over the world.

"If there is any divide on earth, it is between man and nature," said curator Uma Nair, who connects Neeraj's with the master sculptor Satish Gupta's 'Conference of the Birds'.

Satish's tree with birds and peacocks at the 'Gandhi King Plaza' is not only an open invitation to art and nature lovers but also an ode to the 5000-year-old Sufi poem 'The Conference of the Birds'.

This in turn will connect with National Award winner Keshari Nandan's stoneware tree as well as Seema Kohli's stunning sculpture Riding the waves of wind and water. Kohli's work will connect with the master Atul Sinha's rosewood masterpiece Aradhak (worshipper), which reflects a universal aesthetic.

Where the question of longevity starts and ends is important. Recently seen at the festival of art installations at the 'Arte Laguna' in Venice, Ankon Mitra's origami fountain is a feast for the senses. There is an ecological echo in the work of Rahul Modak's terracotta leaves filled in a pillar as well as Dhananjay Singh's bronze from his classic tree series.

'Delhi Arts Society' is also showing two sets of photographs at IIC by American photographer Caleb, who has been working on the 'Qutub Project' for the past five years. Manoj Arora presents a brilliant set of digital images that celebrate design dynamics and spatial complexities in his works.