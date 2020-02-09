Celebrating jazz in its diversity and uniqueness

The first edition of 2020 of Under the Banyan Tree on a Full Moon Night, 'All That Jazz' will be held on February 16 at 1AQ, opposite the Qutub Minar in Mehrauli. Under the Banyan Tree on a Full Moon Night, produced by pioneering performing arts entertainment company, Teamwork Arts, brings together diverse performers.



At the February edition of 2020, João Bittencourt, an accomplished pianist, accordionist, composer, arranger, producer and musical director from Brazil will be performing.

It is a unique concert series that forefronts rich and diverse music through an eclectic mix of artists and sounds from all around the world.

The Baithak-style evenings, where moonlight and music blend to recreate the poetic charm of traditional musical gatherings, offer audiences an intimate experience with the like-minded and an opportunity to engage with the musicians.

Born in New Orleans, as an amalgamation of European and African music which itself gave birth to the American blues and ragtime music, jazz entered the public consciousness in the roaring 1920s era. Its roots, however, go further back to the late 1800s, when African-Americans began to develop new forms of music.

For the first edition of 2020 will celebrate jazz in its diversity and uniqueness. Taking its global soundscape and Indian context, the concert will explore the genre through two mesmerising musical acts. The first performer for the evening will be João Bittencourt, an accomplished pianist, accordionist, composer, arranger, producer and musical director from Brazil. Led by Joao Bittencourt on piano and accordion, the trio also comprises Kabir Agarwal on bass and Aditya Dutta on drums.

Bringing the evening to a spectacular close will be The Revisit Project that successfully blends jazz and funk with a bout of nostalgia. The band is all about paying tribute to the distinguished musicians and unmasking a new rendition of some of their best hits.

This bespoke concert series is the perfect place to enjoy fantastic performances with the discerning group of music aficionados.

When: February 16, 2020

Where: 1AQ, Opposite Qutub Minar, Mehrauli

Time: 7 pm onwards

Entry: Tickets starting at INR 1500 (all inclusive)