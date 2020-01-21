9 to 5 hairstyle guide you need

Mornings are that time of day with one the largest to-do list and the shortest amount of time. Sometimes your beauty routine is the last thing you want to deal with. The hustle is real. But a lack of time doesnt have to mean an absence of style. Here are the easiest and most chic, not to mention fastest hairstyles to brighten for your 9 to 5 hours by hair stylists.

These game-changing hairstyles, work when your bangs aren't cooperating and you absolutely have no time to heat style your hair.

French braid

For this hairstyle, twist your hairs from one temple to the other side, then secure the end with a hair pin or small elastic near the ear on the other side. Use hair spray to hold the style in place if you're prone to slippage or fly-a ways and step out in style.













Scarf Braid

This runway-ready style looks so incredibly chic and it's surprisingly easy to recreate. Secure a low ponytail with one end of a silk scarf (you can use a hair elastic underneath for extra security, especially if your hair is particularly slippery). Split the ponytail into two sections on either side of the remaining tail of the scarf and start braiding the scarf with the two sections of hair until you reach the bottom. When about an inch or two of scarf remains, tie it around the hair that's left. You can leave the braid hanging loose or twist the scarf braid around itself to secure it in a low bun.













Criss Cross Half up Hair

Take the top part of your hair; tease, twist and secure with bobby pins at the top of your head. Take the left section over your ear and pull towards the top of your head and pin in place. Take the right part of your hair and pin it below the left part. There you are ready to conquer with a quick and elegant hairdo.

Twisted Bangs

Some things just never go out of fashion; twisted bangs are one of them. Twist a small section of bangs backwards and pin them on the other side of your head. Take another section from directly under the first one, then twist and pin it over the first twist.

Sleek ponytails

The power of a sleek look particularly on a hot day cannot be denied. Wet hair, add styling wax and then brush it up to the crown or back to the nape of the neck. Secure with a gentle elastic, smooth down your edges.