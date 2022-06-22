Zoe Kravitz to headline 'The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets'
Los Angeles: Hollywood star Zoe Kravitz will play the lead role in Warner Bros' upcoming heist thriller "The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets".
The film is based on author Leyna Krow's short story of the same name and Kravitz will also produce it, reported Deadline.
The story centres on a pair of twin bank robbers. While one twin, Maggie, boasts supernatural powers including telekinesis and super-strength, her sibling heads up the operation and serves as narrator of the tale.
Maggie begins to second-guess the life she and her sister lead when their latest heist goes awry, as per the official description.
The studio is currently looking for a writer and a director for the project, which will be produced by Matt Jackson of Jackson Pictures. Joanne Lee will serve as an executive producer.
Kravitz, known for featuring in movies and shows such as "X-Men: First Class", "Mad Max: Fury Road" and HBO's "Big Little Lies", most recently played Selina Kyle aka Catwoman in Matt Reeves-directed "The Batman", opposite Robert Pattinson.
The actor is currently gearing up for her feature directorial debut with the thriller "Pussy Island" for MGM.
