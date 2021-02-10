Zack Snyder reveals a new version of Jared Leto's Joker

Director Zack Snyder recently shared his version of the DC villain Joker from his film 'Justice League Snyder Cut'.

In a black-and-white image released by him via 'Vanity Fair', Hollywood actor Jared Leto appeared deadlier than ever. This avatar of the Joker will be seen in the film premiering on 'HBO Max' on March 18.

Donning a hospital gown and gloves, Leto's Joker could be seen looking directly at the camera, as if provoking it to a duel.

According to 'Vanity Fair', Joker will sport a bulletproof vest decorated with law enforcement badges in the upcoming film.

"He has tons of badges. Those are his trophies," the director told the magazine.

Joker will also be seen in a dream sequence as a part of Batman's psychic vision in the 'Synder Cut'.

"The cool thing about the scene is that it is Joker talking directly to Batman about Batman. It is Joker analysing Batman about who he is and what he is. That is the thing I also felt like fans deserved from the 'DC Universe'. That is to say, the Jared Leto Joker and the Ben Affleck Batman, they never really got together. It seemed uncool to me that we would make it all the way through this incarnation of Batman and Joker without seeing them come together," concluded the filmmaker.