Zac Efron hospitalised in Australia after getting an infection

Melbourne, Dec 29 (PTI) Hollywood actor Zac Efrom was flown to a hospital in Brisbane after being struck down with an infection while filming television show "Killing Zac Efron" in Papua New Guinea.

According to The Sunday Telegraph, the "Greatest Showman" star contracted a "form of typhoid or similar bacterial infection" and had to be rushed to hospital in what was called a "life-or-death flight" to be treated by medical experts.

He was then admitted to the St Andrews War Memorial Hospital "in a stable condition" and after staying there for a number of days he was allowed by the doctor to fly back to the US.

Dr Glenn McKay, director of medical rescue, did not confirm the news but said that his team "retrieved a US citizen in his 30s from PNG to Brisbane for medical attention in Australia".

"Killing Zac Efron" will follow the 32-year-old actor as he heads to the jungle on a remote island for 21 days and will be "off the grid".

It will air on short-form mobile video platform Quibi.

