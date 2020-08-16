'YRF' to announce mega project slate

New Delhi: Bollywood bigwig Aditya Chopra is set to announce a massive slate of projects backed by their production house, Yash Raj Films (YRF) on the 88th birth anniversary of his father, late filmmaker Yash Chopra, on September 27. The announcement will mark the 50-year completion celebration of the banner. Early unconfirmed reports stated that upcoming projects include the return of Shah Rukh Khan, roping in Ajay Devgn for a production and signing Vicky Kaushal for another film.

"September 27 will mark the start of a year-long celebration of the production house's 50-year journey. There are several high profile activities that have been planned through the year to celebrate the brand. It is for certain that Aditya will announce the massive slate of YRF on this date," said a source.

The banner is preparing for its grand 50th year celebrations, which start in 2020 and will stretch through 2021. Aditya Chopra will also reveal the 'YRF Project 50' blueprint on September 27.

The source added, "Aditya is going to announce and unveil the blueprint of 'YRF Project 50' on the 88th birth anniversary of his late father, the iconic filmmaker Yash Chopra. It will be an endearing and touching tribute to a father from a son on September 27."

YRF's last releases were 'War' and 'Mardaani 2' in 2019. The action thriller 'War', starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor, was a blockbuster that earned over Rs 310 crore at the domestic box office and emerged as the biggest hit of 2019. 'Mardaani 2', a gritty crime drama, marked Rani Mukerji's return in a power-packed role.

The banner's upcoming films include 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', 'Shamshera', 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', 'Prithviraaj' and 'Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar'.