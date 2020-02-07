Your timeless appearance, talent inspires us
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sonam K. Ahuja on Friday shared two photographs of her father Anil Kapoor and said that the actor's timeless appearance, hard work and talent inspires her.
One image was from the 1987 film Mr India and the second is from 2020 release Malang.
She also wished the entire cast and crew of Malang that released on Friday, February 7.
"Mr India and Malang! 1987 and 2020! Dad, your timeless appearance, hard work and talent inspires us all! Wishing you and the entire crew of Malang all the very best! @AnilKapoor... #UnleashTheMadness #FlashbackFriday," Sonam captioned the image.
The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu.
On the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor, a romantic comedy film directed by Abhishek Sharma.
