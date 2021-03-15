You have to make choices that are different: Kirti

Kirti Kulhari revealed that if an actor does not want to be stereotyped in similar roles, then he or she should be ready to refuse projects.

"You are as responsible for being typecast as the person who is typecasting you. You have to make choices that are different and learn to say no. It is not easy to say no but if you do not, you cannot

complain. If you stand up for the roles you want to do, you will break out of that mould eventually," she said.

The 'Four More Shots Please!' star also said that no matter the platform, typecasting happens everywhere, but she has a strict policy of never picking up similar characters.

"It is the same thing, what happens on all the platforms because it is not happening due to a certain platform. Typecasting or stereotyping happens because of people. You will have the same issue everywhere. Honestly, it stopped happening for me a couple of years back with my repeated showcasing of different characters each time. People know she will not do what is done already. I get something new every time. I have broken the mould of the whole typecasting thing," she added.

Kirti further shared, "I will not even touch a script that has a character similar to what I have done before. This is what is exciting for me and that is what gets me going as an actor. If I need to do the same thing again and again then what is the point? Some people do it. But for me, variety in my roles is very important. I look for it all the time."

"I will not say it does not bother me, that is the nature of our job, the uncertainty and unpredictability. That stays at the back of your mind. There are times when you tend to give in to the fear of not having any work in the future. But that is the wrong thing to do. We have all done it. You do make decisions on a certain project based on different things. But we all have to be careful not to choose something out of desperation or fear. It is not the easiest choice, but you need to learn to stay true to yourself," stated Kulhari on the unpredictability of the industry's projects.