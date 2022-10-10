Ye's 'Twitter', 'Instagram' locked over offensive posts

Los Angeles: Kanye West's 'Twitter' and 'Instagram' accounts have been locked because of posts by the rapper, now known legally as Ye, that were widely deemed antisemitic.

A 'Twitter' spokesperson said recently that Ye posted a message that violated its policies.

In a tweet sent late on October 8, Ye said he would 'soon go death con three on Jewish people', according to Internet archive records. "That's an apparent reference to the US military readiness condition scale known as Defcon."

In the same tweet, which was removed by 'Twitter', he said, "You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone who opposes your agenda."

Earlier this month, Ye was criticised for wearing a 'White Lives Matter' T-shirt to his collection at Paris Fashion Week. Rapper Sean Diddy Combs posted a video on 'Instagram' saying he didn't support the shirt and urged people not to buy it.

On 'Instagram', Ye posted a screenshot of a text conversation with Diddy and suggested he was controlled by Jewish people, according to media reports.

Ye's account on 'Instagram' was locked on October 7 for policy violations, according to media reports.

Spokespeople for Instagram's parent company, 'Meta Platforms', didn't immediately respond to a request to confirm the reports. Under their policies, the two social networks prohibit the posting of offensive language. Ye's 'Twitter' account is still active, but he can't post until the suspension ends, after an unspecified period.

Ye returned to 'Twitter' on October 8 following a nearly two-year hiatus, reportedly after 'Instagram' locked his account.