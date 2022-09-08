Yami's 'Lost' to open Chicago South Asian Film Festival

Mumbai: 'Pink' filmmaker Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's 'Lost', starring Yami Gautam Dhar, will serve as the opening film at the 'Chicago South Asian Film Festival' (CSAFF), the makers announced.

The investigative drama thriller is written by Aniruddha and Shyamal Sengupta, with a screenplay by Sengupta and dialogues penned by Ritesh Shah. It is produced by a renowned production banner and 'Namah Pictures'.

The CSAFF, which will be held from September 22 to September 25, is the largest annual South Asian event that appreciates great storytelling.

Yami, who will be seen as a crime reporter in 'Lost', said she is happy and proud of her film's selection at CSAFF.

"I can't be happier and prouder of the film's selection for the opening night at CSAFF. I feel like it's one that people will connect to and will be the one that you cannot miss, especially in the current age and time. I loved playing this role because it was such a special experience. It allowed me to explore so many layers of emotions as an actor and the entire team has worked really hard on it," the 33-year-old actor said.

Choudhary, best known for the 2018 drama thriller 'Pink' with Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, said he hopes the audience at the festival will welcome the movie with open hearts.

'Lost' also stars Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee and Tushar Pandey.