Working with Ranveer in 83 a refreshing change

New Delhi: Real-life couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back as an on-screen couple. The actor says considering the kind of movies the pair has done in the past, doing 83 was a refreshing change.

Deepika will be seen as Romi Dev, wife of cricket legend Kapil Dev, played by Ranveer in the upcoming film 83.

Asked about sharing screen space with her husband once again after movies like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani, Deepika told, "It was a refreshing change because of the kind of films that we have

done before. It was a completely different setting, era, characters, costumes and dialogues. It was refreshing to work with him in this capacity."

"We were both surprised. We had to remind ourselves that we had worked with each other before because these characters were so different from what we had already done before and we look forward to working with each other in contemporary films a lot more," said the actor.

The film, based on India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup victory, also has Deepika donning the hat of a producer.

Chhapaak, based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, was her first film as a producer. She has also announced another film production– Mahabharat, to be made from Draupadi's point of view.