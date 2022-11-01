Working on 'Mammals' was a no-brainer: James Corden

New Delhi: For comic-actor James Corden, it is not about finding a certain type of role, but the wish of working with people he admires.

Best known for hosting "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and comedic and musical outings in "Gavin and Stacey", "Cats" and "Cinderella", Corden will next be seen in "Mammals", his most serious role since "The Wrong Mans".

Penned by two-time Olivier and Tony Award-winning writer Jez Butterworth, "Mammals" explores the complexities of modern marriage. The dark comedy drama is set to stream on 'Prime Video' from November 11.

Working with Butterworth was one of the topmost reasons for boarding "Mammals", said Corden.

"It's not necessarily about trying to find particular roles. It's wanting to work with particular people and that's the thing that makes everything. So, being able to be in a show that's written by someone who I love and respect and admire as much as Jez, is a no-brainer for me and an absolute thrill. I am so proud of it. I found it challenging and rewarding in equal measure," the 44-year-old actor-singer told PTI in a virtual interview.

In "Mammals", Corden plays Jamie, a chef who finds out that his wife Amandine (Melia Kreiling) is cheating on him.

What also attracted him to the UK Original series was his character, a man under immense pressure to keep his life together.

"For him, there is pressure everywhere. There is pressure in his work, life, marriage and everywhere. So, the character spoke to me and I really enjoyed playing it. This is testament to Jez that the way he writes within a few pages I was like, 'Ok, I know this guy'. So much of the show is of him just simply finding things out. That makes it easier to play," he added.

According to Corden, the unpredictable nature of the plotline, which often deliciously deceives the viewer into cheering on for a certain set of characters, adds to the "thrill" of the Stephanie Laing-directed show.

"I could remember everyone thinking, 'You just don't know where it's just going'. Every few pages it changes your mind about where you thought the show is going and where you think it might be. By the end of episode one, you are like 'I don't know what this is'. What Jez has done is so deft and difficult to do to make you care about the characters but constantly switch you may or may not be rooting for," he said.

"Mammals" also stars Colin Morgan and Sally Hawkins. The six-part series is produced by 'Street Hassle' in association with 'Vertigo Films' and 'Fulwell 73'.