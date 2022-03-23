'Wonderful to be part of INIFD Launchpad at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week'

New Delhi: Actor-author Soha Ali Khan, who turned showstopper for an INIFD fashion design student on Wednesday, said she had a great time collaborating with the budding designer for the INIFD Launchpad at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week here.

She paired an ivory white off-shoulder corset top with a beige and pink two-layer tulle skirt, a design created by Kumari Sandhya from Mumbai.

"It was wonderful to be part of this. I love working with students and they are showcasing their clothes for the first time. I feel a sense of responsibility also because I'm working with a young student who is showcasing her outfit for the first time. It's an exciting time for them and that excitement rubs off on me," Khan told PTI.

Twenty fashion design students of INIFD, who showcased their collections at INIFD Launchpad, are the winners of the INIFD Design Festival Season 6', a virtual design competition held in February 2022.

The students worked on a pre-designated theme for INIFD Design Festival Season 6 and took inspiration from OTT series or movies to create fashion collections and interior design sets.

Besides Sandhya, other winners include Saahil Tawate, Vaidehi Bhanvadia, Dhwani Modi from Mumbai; Shruti Bhutada and Rachna Vishwakarma from Pune; C Raj Amar Reddy from Hyderabad; Vaishnavi Kad and Gayatri Dhawade from Pune; Lerosha Fastin and S Vaishaly from Chennai; Bhopal's Sejal Shrivastava; Surat's Nirav Lakhani; Nidhi Verma from Jodhpur, Ritika Panwar (Indore), Deepali Choudhary and Karuna Dewangan from Raipur; Tulasi Tenamiru representing Bhubaneshwar; Sinjita Chakroborty and Sayani Dhali from Kolkata; Nandini Sevda and Shruti Maheshwari from Jaipur; Sarah Jagga and Reetu Pawar of Gurugram and Shruti Kumari and Sonia Gill, and Yashika Bansal from New Delhi.

The interior design was done by Vaidehi Sutar (Mumbai), Jenny Fernando (Chennai), Ruchira Jain (Bhopal), Raksha Chettri (Siliguri) and Arshia Aggarwal (Chandigarh).

Khan said her favourite garment was the one that she walked the ramp in as she had the wonderful opportunity to choose the ensemble.

"I chose this because it's feminine, fun, frolicky, and something that my daughter would approve of," the 43-year-old added.

Her style statement, Khan said, was all about dressing for the occasion.

"I think I've started to make more effort now than I used to in the past. That's a good thing, and it comes from self-love and sometimes the need to love yourself, dress up and look good. It's important to do that as well," she added.

On the acting front, the actor will next be seen in the Amazon Prime Video series "Hush Hush".

"We have finished shooting for 'Hush Hush' and it should come out in the next three months," she added.

Khan made her web series debut with "Kaun Banegi Shikarwati", which premiered in January.

The fashion gala, which was held in a hybrid format for the last two editions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is being hosted in the physical form for the very first time in New Delhi keeping in mind safety measures and regulations.

Designer Rahul Mishra opened the 2022 edition on Tuesday and the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week will conclude on Sunday.