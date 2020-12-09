Women executives of Delhi police to wear Khadi silk sarees

Khadi's acceptance in various government offices is quickly catching pace. The latest government agency to have adopted Khadi is the Delhi Police which is purchasing elegant Khadi silk sarees for its women front desk executives at its establishments.



'Khadi and Village Industries Commission' (KVIC) received a purchase order for 836 Khadi silk sarees worth Rs 25 lakh from Delhi Police that will be supplied in less than two months. The dual-tone sarees will be made of high-quality Tasar-Katia silk. The sample of the saree was provided by Delhi Police, which was accordingly developed by 'KVIC' and approved by Delhi Police. The sarees will have a mix of natural color Tasar silk and Katia silk in pink color.

'KVIC' chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said that the latest purchase order from Delhi Police shows the growing popularity of Khadi, which will go on to strengthen Khadi artisans.

"Over the years, Khadi has become a trendsetter. Khadi is handcrafted and so it is the most comfortable fabric. Not only common people particularly youngsters but various government bodies too have adopted Khadi. This is a big boost to our artisans spinning and weaving Khadi in remotest parts of the country," added Saxena.

The Tasar-Katia silk sarees for Delhi police are being prepared by traditional artisans in West Bengal. Tasar- Katia silk is a dual-tone fabric made with a blend of Tussar and Katia silk. It is mostly woven by traditional artisans and is identified by its thick and heavy texture created by using two different threads of Tasar and Katia. Its rugged and rustic appearance but porous weave makes this fabric perfect to wear in all weather.

Earlier, 'KVIC' entered into agreements with the Indian Railways, Health Ministry, Indian Postal department, Air India and other government agencies for supplying Khadi products including bedsheets and uniforms.

'KVIC' has also been preparing uniforms for the crew members and staff of national carrier Air India. 'Khadi India' has also designed and prepared uniforms for over 90,000 postman and postwoman in the country, which has been made available for online purchase.