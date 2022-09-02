Women-centric content was just to 'check box of feminism': Rasika

As women's power is taking the lead in the digital space with shows like Netflix's 'Delhi Crime' and Prime Video's 'Mirzapur', Bollywood actor Rasika Dugal is happy with the kind of content that is being written about women as she feels that earlier, the few 'women-centric' films were just an act of tokenism and just to check a box of feminism.

In a conversation with a leading media house, the actor was asked how she feels about women taking the lead in the OTT space and making content, to which she replied, "I'm very happy with the kind of content that is being written about women."

"A few years earlier, I used to feel that people were talking a lot about 'women-centric' films. But I would always feel, at some level, not with everything, but with a few projects, that it was just an act of tokenism. Just to check a box of feminism, the makers would be like, 'Let's make this'," she added.

Rasika Dugal, who is currently seen in the second instalment of 'Delhi Crime', further shared, "The script otherwise wouldn't have any nuance and wouldn't really try to explore what the woman is going through, but I feel that has changed."

The actor, who made her acting debut with 'Anwar' in 2007, feels there has been an evolution in terms of content related to women.

"I feel that with the characters written about women now, 'Delhi Crime' is a very good example of that being very nuanced. They are celebrating femininity and are exploring what it is to be a woman in this country," she said.

Rasika will next be seen in the third instalment of 'Mirzapur', where she will reprise the role of Beena Tripathi, wife of the dreaded gangster Kaleen Bhaiyya.