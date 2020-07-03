With Saroj Khan's demise Hindi cinema has lost its 'adaa', mourn celebs

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Farah Khan took to social media to mourn the death of veteran choreographer Saroj Khan, who passed away following a massive heart attack here on Friday morning.



Khan was 71 and had been admitted to a Bandra hospital for a fortnight for breathing and diabetes problems. She was suffering from multiple health issues, but had tested negative for COVID-19, and the end came around 1.30 am on Friday.

One of the most prominent choreographers in Hindi cinema, Saroj Khan, who was fondly called as "Masterji" in the industry, has worked in over 2000 songs. Her most famous collaborations were with Madhuri Dixit for ("Dhak dhak karne laga") and Sridevi ("Hawa hawai") among many others.

Her recent work includes "Tabaah ho gaye" in last year's "Kalank", picturised on Madhuri.

Here's what the celebrities have written:

Amitabh Bachchan: T 3582 - Prayers .. haath jude hai, mann ashant.

Akshay Kumar: Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace

Kunal Kohli: Hindi cinema has lost its adaa #Saroj Khan.

Farah Khan: Rest in peace Sarojji.. u were an inspiration to many, myself included. Thank you for the songs #SarojKhan

Genelia Deshmukh: RIP Saroji ... I thank God I got a chance to be choreographed by you.. Prayers and Strength to the Family. #SarojKhan

Riteish Deshmukh: Rest in Peace Saroj Khan ji. This loss is immeasurable for the industry & film lovers.Having choreographed more than 2000 songs she single handedly changed the landscape of how songs were shot. I had the pleasure of being Choerographed by her in Aladin. One tick off my bucketlist

Madhur Bhandarkar: Woke up to the news that Saroj Khan is no more with us, Most talented trend setter choreographer of Film industry, My condolences to her family members & admirers. We will miss you. #RIP

Sayani Gupta: You will live on Saroj Khan. Only a regret will remain.. for not having had a chance to dance with you. Thank you for the adaah #SarojKhan.

Anubhav Sinha: Kya masterji? What a loss... a legend, a star and era Sarojji. This is such a ridiculous year. #SarojKhan. '

Rakulpreet Singh: 2020 please don't give any more bad news . So sad to hear about #SarojKhan ma'am . Always dreamt of doing atleast one song Choreographed by her. Your grace and contribution to indian cinema shall always be remembered. May your soul RIP. Strength to the family

Hansika Motwane: #RestInPeaceSarojKhan ji . I still remember your words of wisdom to me , when you told me "beta be focused and give it your all and you will achieve whatever you want ". Grew up watching your choreography.This year has taken away way to muchBroken heart May your her soul rest in peace.