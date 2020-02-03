Wish we had more time together
Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor has penned an emotional note on his late mother Mona Kapoor's birthday on Monday and wished he had more time to spend with her.
Arjun took to Instagram, where he shared an unseen picture of Mona and said that how much he misses her.
"Happy birthday mom, love you. I hope ur smiling right now whenever you are... this picture was the last birthday we had together and I just assumed we would have many more... It's selfish to say I miss you all the time but I really do." Arjun wrote alongside the image.
Arjun added: "I try and be strong because that's the way society expected me to be at the age of 25 when I lost you forever... they all expect you to figure it all out with ur life taken away from you I was supposed to sorted and what not. I just ride it out... anyway as usual I sit and complain and trouble you with my nonsense... Happy birthday Mom, wish we had more time together.... PS - @anshulakapoor started @fankindofficial and she's kicking ass just like you did.
Mona passed away due to multiple organ failure after battling with
cancer and hypertension on 25 March 2012.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Disha injures her knee while shooting for Malang3 Feb 2020 3:40 PM GMT
Joaquin Phoenix calls out systemic racism in industry3 Feb 2020 3:39 PM GMT
Jennifer, Alex to have a summer wedding3 Feb 2020 3:38 PM GMT
Wish we had more time together3 Feb 2020 3:37 PM GMT
Taking sides3 Feb 2020 3:35 PM GMT