What's the problem: Vidya Balan on row over Ranveer Singh's photoshoot
Mumbai: Vidya Balan on Thursday came out in support of Ranveer Singh, who is at the centre of a controversy with his bare-bodied photographs, saying she could not understand why an FIR has been filed against the actor.
The "Gully Boy" star is facing an FIR in Mumbai following a complaint from an NGO alleging that he had "hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs".
"What's the problem? First time a man has done this. Let us also have some fun. (Kya problem hai? Pehli baar koi aadmi kar raha hai. Hum logo ko bhi aankhen sekh lene dijiye na)," Balan told reporters on the side lines of an event here.
When asked further about a case being filed against Singh, Balan said if someone is offended by the photos, they should not look at them.
"Maybe they (people who filed FIR) don't have much work to do hence they are wasting their time on these things. If you don't like it then close the paper or throw it, do what you wish to. Why get into an FIR?" the 43-year-old actor said.
In the past few days, Singh's actor friends, including Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor as well as many industry colleagues like Swara Bhasker, Pooja Bedi and Ram Gopal Varma, have supported the Bollywood star over the controversy.
On Thursday, a complaint was filed against the actor before a local court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur by a social activist.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party...29 July 2022 7:24 AM GMT
China's Xi warns Biden over Taiwan, calls for cooperation29 July 2022 7:23 AM GMT
Gold Smuggling: Youth Cong workers wave black flags at Kerala CM29 July 2022 7:23 AM GMT
UP woman gang-raped, given 'triple talaq' over dowry29 July 2022 7:20 AM GMT
Women's soccer energizes England in a league of their own29 July 2022 7:20 AM GMT