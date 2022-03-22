We aren't second to anyone, says John Abraham

Mumbai: Actor John Abraham on Tuesday said he is confident that his upcoming actioner "Attack" will get good showcasing across cinema halls, despite releasing a week after filmmaker SS Rajamouli's much-awaited "RRR".

The Telugu film, set in pre-independent India, is gearing to open in cinemas on March 25, while Abraham's "Attack" will hit the screens on April 1.

Pen Studios, which has backed "Attack", has also acquired the north India theatrical rights and all languages digital and satellite rights for "RRR".

During the trailer launch of the film, when asked how many screens will "Attack" land, considering "RRR" is expected to dominate when it's released, Abraham told reporters, "We've been promised a certain number of screens. We have been assured by our partners that we will get a good screening. I have a lot of respect for Rajamouli sir and his kind of cinema, but we also have a lot of respect for what we have done. We are definitely not number two to anyone."

Jayantilal Gada, Chairman and MD Pen Studios, said the box office is full of examples of two films releasing on the same day and "both being hits".

Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, "Attack" features Abraham as a "super-soldier", who can operate "beyond normal human limits".

According to the makers, the film is mounted as a franchise, set in a world where "future wars will be fought on technology and artificial intelligence (AI)".

Abraham, 49, said the team intends to make a part two and continue the story of "Attack".

"We have a script ready, but we can't comment on when we want to get going with it. You can decide to make a part two only when your studio partner is on board. Jayanti bhai said let's first sign the sequel and then release part one. That was his level of confidence. I don't know about the commercial success or the failure of the film. I'm not a trade expert, I don't understand this. But I can say on record that we have made a very good film, a different film," he added.

The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.

"Attack" is backed by Pen Studios, Abraham's JA Entertainment and Ajay Kapoor Productions.

The film will be released worldwide by Pen Marudhar.