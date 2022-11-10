Wanted to work with Sooraj Barjatya for many years: Neena Gupta

Mumbai: Veteran actor Neena Gupta says Sooraj Barjatya is one of her favourite filmmakers and it was a dream come true to work with the director on his upcoming movie "Uunchai".

The film centres on four friends in their twilight years, played by Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa.

Gupta, who has been in the film industry since past four decades, said during her struggling days she had made numerous visits to the director's Rajshri Productions office for work.

"I felt fortunate that Sooraj Ji called me and gave me a role in a very nice script. My only aim was to give my best because I wanted to work with him for many years and now I had that opportunity. I love the films they make. For me, 'Rajshri Productions' is really too big and while I was growing up, I have often tried to meet Sooraj Ji but never got to the chance. Finally, I got this film, it is unbelievable," the 63-year-old actor told PTI.

In the movie, Gupta plays the role of Shabina, a housewife, whose life revolves around her husband and daughter. But in personal life, the actor said she finds it difficult to sit at home and just focus on the family.

"Before marriage, I would work from morning to night, look after the child, had my father (to look after). I had to work for money then. After I got married, I decided I will be at home, look after Masaba, watch films, go on holiday, etc. I did this for 10 years and was very unhappy. Everybody took me for granted. It was boring. What motivates me is work. I am very happy when I am working," she added.

"Uunchai", produced by 'Rajshri Productions' in association with 'Mahaveer Jain Films' and 'Boundless Media', also features Sarika and Parineeti Chopra. The film is set to release in theatres on November 11.

Gupta will also be seen in film "Baa" directed by Hardik Gajjar, R Balki's segment of "Lust Stories 2", "Shiv Shastri Balboa" alongside Anupam Kher and anthology "Ishq E Naadan" with "Saans" co-star Kanwaljit Singh.