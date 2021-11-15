Vishal slams Kangana for 'Bheekh' comment

Musician Vishal Dadlani gave a quick history lesson to 'the lady' who recently said that India got its independence as alms, in an apparent dig at comments made by Kangana Ranaut in a recent media interaction.

Dadlani posted an 'Instagram' note recently, in which he shared a picture of himself wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the face of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

"Remind the lady who said our Independence was 'bheekh,'" he wrote.

Kangana is known for making inflammatory statements on social media. Her repeated disregard for Twitter's abuse and hate speech policies were cited by the platform as grounds for her permanent suspension.

Dadlani continued in his 'Instagram' post, "The man on my t-shirt is Shaheed Sardar Bhagat Singh, an atheist, poet-philosopher, freedom fighter, son of India and son of a Farmer. He gave his life for our freedom, for India's Independence at age 23 and went to the gallows with a smile and a song on his lips. Remind her of him, of Sukhdev, of Rajguru, of Ashfaqullah and all the many thousands of others who refused to bow, refused to beg. Remind her politely, but strongly, so she never again dares to forget."

Kangana Ranaut's comments, made at the 'Times Now Summit' a day after she was conferred with the Padma Shri, have been widely criticised by politicians across the spectrum. She offered to return the honour if proven wrong.

Kangana later defended

her statements in an 'Instagram Story'.