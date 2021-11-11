Vidya, Illeana come onboard for a rom-com

In what could easily be termed as a dream cast, 'Applause Entertainment' and 'Ellipsis Entertainment' collaborate to bring together a fantastic quartet - Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D' Cruz and Indian-American sensation Sendhil Ramamurthy, who are all set to fire up the screens in an upcoming, yet untitled romantic comedy-drama, to be directed by leading ad film-maker, Shirsha Guha Thakurta.

The film, a progressive, uninhibited take on modern relationships, marks Applause's foray into the big screen experience and this second collaboration with 'Ellipsis' promises to be 2022's ultimate date movie.

Sameer Nair, CEO of 'Applause Entertainment' said, "The film is a sparkling and sophisticated romance that subverts all notions of love and fidelity in modern times. While alchemy best describes the coming together of this incredible cast, we are thrilled to collaborate with Shirsha Guha Thakurta, who has an extraordinarily perceptive understanding of human relationships. We are also excited to partner with 'Ellipsis' once again to bring this witty, charming and passionate story to life."

Producers Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Swati Iyer, partners at 'Ellipsis Entertainment' stated, "The subject of love remains intriguing and debated. We were keen to tackle relationship fatigue by coming up with something dynamic, nuanced, relatable, uplifting and humorous, all in the same breath. This is probably the story of your life or the one that you have seen one or more of your friends go through. With a formidable cast, script and director, 'Applause' and 'Ellipsis' are truly excited about this multi-starrer."

Director Shirsha Guha Thakurta said, "When I first heard this story, I was instantly attracted to its universe- honest, funny and so today. The actors have been a dream to work with. Their generosity is something I will always cherish. My producers – 'Applause' and 'Ellipsis' - have been extremely supportive and stood by me like a rock. Yes, I'm nervous, but this journey so far has been truly special."

The film is currently filming in locations across Mumbai and Ooty.