Vicky Kaushal on one year anniversary of 'Sardar Udham' - 'Forever grateful'

Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal marked the first anniversary of his acclaimed film 'Sardar Udham' and thanked fans for their love and support for the movie.

Kaushal played the role of the freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh in the 2021 film, directed by Shoojit Sircar of 'Piku' and 'Gulabo Sitabo' fame.

The 34-year-old actor, who received several awards for his performance in 'Sardar Udham', took to 'Instagram' to mark the milestone.

"It has been a year. Forever grateful," he wrote alongside a series of his pictures from the film.

Penned by Ritesh Shah and Shubhendu Bhattacharya, the movie premiered on 'Amazon Prime Video' on October 16, 2021.

The streamer also shared some behind-the-scenes stills from 'Sardar Udham' on its official 'Twitter' page.

"One year to this cinematic masterpiece that transported us back into the time where Sardar Udham cemented his journey through history!" the tweet read.

The film followed the story of Sardar Udham Singh, who had assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.