Vashu Bhagnani's 'Cuttputlli' heading to Disney+ Hotstar
Mumbai: Psychological thriller "Cuttputlli" will be directly released on Disney+ Hotstar, the streaming platform said on Thursday.
Produced by industry veteran Vashu Bhagnani, the film is directed by Ranjit M Tiwari of "Bell Bottom" fame.
The streamer made the movie announcement on its official Twitter page through an audio teaser.
"Cuttputlli ka khel shuru ho raha hai. #ComingSoon #CuttputlliOnHotstar @vashubhagnani @ranjit_tiwari @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @poojafilms," read the caption of the post.
"Cuttputlli" has screenplay and dialogues by Aseem Arrora, whose credits include "Bell Bottom" and "Ek Villain Returns".
The film is lensed by National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, known for "Bell Bottom", "Moothon" and "DevD".
Reportedly starring Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh, the film is also produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under their family banner Pooja Entertainment.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Writing is the foremost form of expression: Pankaj Kapur18 Aug 2022 3:21 PM GMT
Vashu Bhagnani's 'Cuttputlli' heading to Disney+ Hotstar18 Aug 2022 3:20 PM GMT
Nandita Das' 'Zwigato' to have its world premiere at TIFF18 Aug 2022 3:18 PM GMT
Yacht owned by Australian with AK-47s on board drifts to Maharashtra...18 Aug 2022 2:00 PM GMT
Netaji's daughter says she'll soon approach India, Japan for DNA test...18 Aug 2022 12:15 PM GMT