Vaani Kapoor: I want to play Kalpana Chawla on screen

Mumbai: Actress Vaani Kapoor would love to do a biopic and says it would be an absolute honour for her to play astronaut Kalpana Chawala on screen.



"Kalpana Chawla is a huge role model for women around the world and for anyone who has ever dreamt of being an astronaut. She's an inspiration and her story is definitely one to be celebrated and told. I would really, really want to play her on-screen. It'll be an absolute honour," she said.

Vaani feels she would love to take risks as an artiste and try her hand at doing the biopic and also experiment with several other genres.

"I've tried to pick the best from what came my way and it feels amazing to have worked with some of the best in the industry. I have been able to get opportunities for roles so distinctive. From the smalltown girl Tara in 'Shudh Desi Romance' to a girl who is French in ï¿½Befikre', to an independent single mother in ï¿½War', to a completely different era in 'Shamshera', it's been pretty good," she said.

"However, there are many more films one desires to be part of -- genres like action, comedy, rom-coms, drama, suspense, and thriller, and many more versatile roles to discover," she said.

Talking about what attracts her to sign a film, Vaani said: "It's about connecting to a story and then to the character. I try and pick parts that can be diverse, yet meaningful, and exciting."

Despite not being a trained dancer, Vaani has impressed with her dancing on screen. She shared how hard she had to work on herself to get to this level of dancing.

"I enjoy dancing but, yes, really didn't have any sort of expertise in any of the dance forms. So, it did require many hours of rehearsals -- especially the dance sequences in 'Befikre'. I have given around eight hours (sometimes more) to rehearsals to get the dance sequence in 'Love is a dare' right," she says.