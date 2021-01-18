Urvashi shares experience of working with Randeep

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela, who will be seen playing Randeep Hooda's love interest in Neeraj Pathak's project, shared her experience of working with her co-star.

"Well, it was an incredible experience working with Randeep Hooda. I mean, he is one of the finest actors we have in Bollywood today! I have watched a lot of his work and I love all of them. However, my top three picks are his roles in 'Highway', 'Sarabjit' and the Hollywood movie 'Extraction'," said Urvashi.

She added, "Be it Randeep's raw, authentic Haryanvi character in 'Highway', or his heart-wrenching performance in 'Sarabjit', none of his roles can be discredited. I'm just truly grateful to have gotten this opportunity to work with him. Randeep is an actor who gives all his heart and soul to his characters, a trait that I totally resonate with. I just want to personally thank Randeep and my director Neeraj Pathak giving me this opportunity."

"Behind the scenes are actually a lot more work than people believe it to be. Unlike my other roles, this role has been exceptionally challenging for me as it required me to undergo a complete physical and visual transformation. I cannot wait for the audience to see it. It is something completely different," shared Rautela.

She continued, "Also, my co-star, Randeep Hooda, has been very supportive and helpful throughout this journey so far. He is always checking up on me and we actually have great conversations about movies, acting and a lot more behind the scenes. I'm nothing but grateful to him for being such a great co-star."