Urmila Matondkar, Shreyas Talpade to star in 'Ti Me Navhech'

Mumbai: Urmila Matondkar and Shreyas Talpade are teaming up for the first time for the upcoming Marathi film 'Ti Me Navhech', the makers announced on Thursday.

Writer-producer Paritosh Painter, best known for penning the Hindi comedy film series 'Dhamaal', announced seven Marathi films to be directed by eminent directors and featuring noted actors at an event here.

The films will be made under Painter's banner 'Kaleidoscope Cinema and Picture Productions', alongside producer Rajesh Kumar Mohanty's 'SR Enterprisers'. Manoj Avana will co-produce the slate with line producers Mangesh Jagtap and Sejal Painter.

Written by Painter, 'Ti Me Navhech' will also feature Ninad Kamat in a prominent role.

Matondkar, who is making a comeback to Marathi cinema after her 2014 film 'Ajoba', said she fell in love with the script of 'Ti Me Navhech' and didn't want to let go of the opportunity to be working on the movie.

"I loved the script that Paritosh narrated and it also stars an amazing talent like Shreyas. When the team approached me, I just couldn't resist," the 48-year-old actor said in a statement.

Painter said he is thrilled to be backing content in his mother tongue, Marathi.

"Marathi is my mother tongue and I have always enjoyed Marathi cinema. I wanted to be a part of this amazing industry and I am extremely happy that this dream is coming true. We really hope our content receives love and appreciation from the audiences," the writer-producer said.

Other films in the slate include the Mahesh Manjrekar-directed 'Nirvadhi' with prominent actors Subodh Bhave, Upendra Limaye and Gauri Ingawale; director Prasad Oak's 'Sutaka' starring Swawapnil Joshi, Prarthana Behere and Omkar Raut in the lead roles.

Manjrekar said he is happy to team up with Bhave and the producers on 'Nirvadhi'.

"The story of the movie 'Nirvadhi' was on my mind for a long time. It's a beautiful love story and a very unusual one. Subodh Bhave was my choice to be part of this film since the beginning and he too liked the story. And with filmmakers like Paritosh Painter and Rajesh Kumar Mohanty coming together, we are sure that this film will be great in all aspects," said the director, known for films such as 'Astitva', 'Vaastav' and 'Natsamrat'.

Oak will also feature as an actor in another movie titled 'Fakt Mahilansathi' alongside Sai Tamhankar Shivani Rangole and Vandana Gupte. It is directed by Mrunal Kulkarni.

Sairat fame Rinku Rajguru will be seen in a thriller comedy titled 'April Fool', to be helmed by Priyadarshan Jadhav. The film will also star Siddharth Jadhav, Ankit Mohan and Rasika Sunil.

Painter also serves as a writer and director on 'Three Cheers', which features Siddharth Jadhav, Shweta Gulati, Jayesh Thakkar, Bharat Dabholkar, Tejaswini Lonari, Resham Tipnis, Vijay Patkar and Johnny Lever.

Debutant director Prasad Khandeker will helm 'Ekhda Yeun Tar Bagha Return Janarach Nahi', which has noted actors like Sayaji Shinde, Girish Kulkarni, Bhau Kadam, Tejaswini Pandit, Namrata Sambherao, Vanita Kharat, Rajesh Shirsatkar, Omkar Bhojane, Gaurav More and Pandharinath Kamble as part of the cast.