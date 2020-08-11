Trending hashtag urges people to uninstall OTT releasing 'Sadak 2'

Mumbai: A hashtag that started trending on 'Twitter' on August 10 urged people to uninstall an OTT app that is all set to premiere the comeback film of director Mahesh Bhatt. 'Sadak 2', which marks Bhatt's return to filmmaking after around two decades, has been in the eye of the storm ever since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The late Bollywood actor's demise brought the issue of nepotism to the fore and the film, which stars Bhatt's daughters Alia and Pooja along with industry insider star Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur, has been heavily trolled ever since the first look was launched.

The hashtag '#UninstallHotstar' started trending on 'Twitter' while many netizens urged people to boycott the Bhatt family's project.

"Nepometer projected 98% person of cast and crew (producers, directors) members of movie 'Sadak 2' by Mahesh Bhatt are the products of nepotism. Nepometer is an initiative by Sushant's brother-in-law. Boycott 'Sadak 2'," tweeted a user.

Another user wrote, "They are not getting any platform to launch any movie or shows. So they choose 'Hotstar' to launch it. We are also ready to teach them a lesson. In their own eyes they are superstars, but now times have changed."

"One common individual alone has no power. People in powerful positions think that we could be controlled and manipulated by them. But when all the common people unite for a cause, then no one can stop them. Let us show that now," expressed another user.

Another user, in support of the trending hashtag, wrote "I am going to uninstall 'Hotstar'. I do not watch any film from nepotism products. You should uninstall too."

"Guys let us boycott this movie. Let us boycott Bollywood so that these people come on 'sadak' (streets) one day," tweeted a user against nepotism in Bollywood.

Many also raised the subject of Bhatt's alleged closeness actor Rhea Chakraborty, who has been charged with abetment to suicide among other charges in an FIR filed by the late actor's father, KK Singh.