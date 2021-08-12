Tom hopes to make Spider-Man crossover with Venom

English actor Tom Hardy, who will be reprising the role of Venom in Andy Serkis' sequel titled 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' said that he would do 'anything' to make Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man' crossover with his character.

'Sony' owns the film and TV rights to 'Spider-Man' and its supporting characters, one of which is Venom. Currently, there is a deal between 'Sony' and 'Marvel Studios' to share the character. This is why Peter Parker can be in the MCU. But that deal will not last and should 'Sony' decide to continue Holland's take on the character, he can finally meet Hardy's Venom. Until 'Spider-Man' is a part of 'MCU', it is hard to see how Venom can encounter Peter on the big screen.

Tom Hardy told 'Esquire', "Should both sides be willing and beneficial to both sides, I do not see why it could not be. I hope eagerly towards that potential and would do anything to make that happen, within what is right in business. But it would be foolish not to head towards the Olympic Games if you were running 100 meters, so yeah! I want to play on that field."

The original Venom, released in 2018, was based on the 'Marvel' villain/anti-hero of the same name. While it did not impress critics, it was a huge global box office success.

The titular character is the amalgam of an alien parasite called symbiote and Hardy's character Eddie Brock.

The sequel to Venom will pit him against his arch-nemesis Carnage, a symbiote that fuses itself with a psychotic serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson).

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' will be released first in the UK on September 15, 2021, and then in the US on September 24.