Tiger to debut as singer with 'Unbelievable'

Actor Tiger Shroff announced that he is making his singing debut with his upcoming track 'Unbelievable'. The 30-year-old actor shared the news on 'Instagram', while posting the motion poster for the track.

"I always wanted to sing and dance to my own song, but I never really had the courage to take it forward. I spent a lot of time exploring and working this lockdown and discovered something new," said Tiger.

He added, "It has been an 'unbelievable' experience and I'm excited to share this humble effort with you soon!"

Produced by 'Big Bang Music', the track has been penned by DG Mayne and Avitesh, with Tiger Shroff lending the vocals.

Filmmaker Punit Malhotra, directed the music video with choreography by Paresh.