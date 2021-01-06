Tiger shares first look of new track 'Casanova'

Mumbai: On January 6, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff shared the first look of his upcoming single 'Casanova'. The 'Munna Michael' star had made his singing debut in 2020 with the track 'Unbelievable', which was composed by Daniel Glavin, Kevin Pabon and Avitesh Shrivastav.

Taking to his 'Twitter' handle, Shroff posted a 15-second teaser of his latest song and thanked his fans and followers for encouraging him to record the new track.

"I'm excited to share the first look of my second single that I have sung and it is your love and support that has given me the courage to do this again. Hope you guys like what is coming," tweeted the 30-year-old actor.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in filmmaker Vikas Bahl's directorial 'Ganapath', which is scheduled to go on floors this year. He will also headline a sports drama, which will see him playing the character of

a boxer.